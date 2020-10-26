3 inmates attempt suicide at Bexar County Jail, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Three inmates at the Bexar County Jail tried to commit suicide Monday, sheriff’s officials said.

Incident 1

According to an email from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident happened around 8:40 a.m. when a deputy discovered a 34-year-old inmate trying to hang himself.

The deputy entered the cell and removed a sheet tied around the inmate’s neck. The inmate, who was responsive and alert, was transported to University Hospital for additional medical treatment. The inmate was being held on felony drug charges and a misdemeanor burglary charge.

Incident 2

About four hours later, a detention deputy conducting a face-to-face observation check saw a 33-year-old inmate in a cell slouched on the floor with what appeared to be a sheet tied around the inmate’s neck, officials said.

The deputy entered the cell, removed the sheet and began performing life-saving measures. As additional facility medical staff arrived, the inmate became responsive and alert and was treated on-site by medical staff. The inmate is currently jailed for a probation violation and a weapons offense.

Incident 3

At around 3:41 p.m., a detention deputy saw a 34-year-old inmate tying a sheet around his neck in an open common area of the living unit, officials said.

The deputy ran to the inmate and removed the sheet and called for help. Although the inmate was responsive and alert, the inmate was transported to University Hospital for additional treatment. The inmate was jailed on felony family assault charges and for a felony theft charge.

The three inmates sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The three incidents bring the total number of suicide attempts at the jail in October to nine. There were 11 suicide attempts in September.

The deputies involved in preventing the inmates' suicide attempts will be receiving life-saving awards from Sheriff Javier Salazar.

BCSO officials are working with a vendor to provide suicide prevention tips for family members visiting jail inmates. The sheriff’s office is also working to establish a mental health hotline for family and members of the public to call if they are concerned for a jail inmate’s mental health.

If you know of a friend or relative who is currently incarcerated at the Bexar County Jail and may be experiencing an emotional crisis, please contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center at 210-335-6226.