What you should know before getting a home inspection

For most of us, our home is one of the biggest investments we’ll ever make.

So, whether you’re buying or selling a home, getting a quality home inspection is a must.

While a professional home inspector will best know the most common problem areas to check, you, the homeowner, should be doing your own inspections yearly to maintain your home.

If you don’t have any clue what to look for during your own inspections, make sure you’re available and around when your home inspection is being conducted. A good home inspector will point out the problem areas as you come across them and give you some tips on how to maintain your home.

A typical home inspection should take about two to two and a half hours for a two thousand square foot home and they should be checking your home from the inside out.

As soon as you purchase a home, there is often a short window to get your inspection done so look for an inspector as soon as you start looking for a house to save yourself from additional stress.

Make sure they are licensed and certified from one of the national agencies.