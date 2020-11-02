Tips for creating a warm and cozy patio space

This summer, many of us turned to the outdoors as a safe space to relax and get together with others.

But as the weather turns colder, how can we extend the life of our patios and porches?

We’ve all probably spent a little more time out on our porches this year than usual. And as we head into fall and winter, they can still be a safe and cozy space to use with the help of a patio heater.

Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List says gas heaters use either propane or natural gas and are a very effective way to quickly warm your space.

Propane heaters come in many portable options, while natural gas heaters do require professional installation.

Hicks says electric heaters are very convenient to use. Most times, all it requires is plugging in and they’re ready to go.

Fire pits or fire tables are another fun alternative if you’re a bit more traditional, and they’re practically maintenance-free.

Hicks says there are drawbacks to each option, so do your research to determine which solution is best for you and your family.

Keep in mind that the average electric heater or fire table won’t be able to warm as large of an area as a gas heater.

Whatever heater you decide on, make sure you have enough open space around it.

Hicks says be sure to read the manufacturer’s safety standards to ensure you have a safe clearance around your heater to avoid causing a fire.

If you have any questions about finding the right heater for your porch or patio, call a professional.