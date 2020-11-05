Schertz family alleges misuse of police force during teen’s arrest

SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz family is demanding answers after their home security system captured video of Schertz police tackling and hitting an 18-year-old relative during an arrest at his family’s doorstep off Keanna Place.

A video, released to the KSAT Defenders by Zekee Rayford’s family, shows Rayford screaming for his father inside their home as police arrested him.

The home security footage first shows Rayford standing in his driveway with his hands in the air as police point their service guns at him. Then he runs to the home’s front door, where a second camera shows police tackling him at the doorstep.

In the video, police can be heard telling Rayford that he was under arrest and to stop resisting. One police officer is seen using a stun gun in the footage, while another officer can be seen kneeing the teen.

The front door opens as police, still struggling with the suspect, tell Rayford’s family that he was being arrested for running from them. The family is heard in the footage confronting the officers over their use of force.

One of the officers replies to a family member, “You better relax, or you’re going to get it next. I promise you, you will.”

Police said they attempted to stop Rayford after he drove through a red light off Schertz Parkway. They say he drove to the Wilson Preserve neighborhood.

Officers said Rayford attempted to flee on foot after he parked the vehicle in a driveway.

Rayford was charged with felony evading in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and detention, and possession of marijuana.

Rayford’s family denies the police’s version of what happened and told KSAT the following:

“It was unjust and uncalled for and threatening and a misuse of force. It just makes us feel unsafe in the community we live in.”

Rayford has previous arrests on his record, including evading arrest, engaging in organized criminal activity, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Schertz PD said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon that it has launched an internal investigation into the incident to ensure all its policies and procedures were followed.

Read the full statement from Schertz PD below: