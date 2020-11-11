New asymptomatic COVID-19 testing site opens in San Antonio on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – A new COVID-19 testing site for asymptomatic people will be available starting on Wednesday, the city of San Antonio said.

Beginning Nov. 11, Community Labs will administer tests at the AT&T Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every week Monday through Friday.

Testing is free and open to anyone who does not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. Appointments are not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

The press release said the test consists of a simple, self-administered swab of each lower nasal cavity and results are returned in less than 24 hours. The test will help identify "silent spreaders” of COVID-19, allowing them to safely quarantine, the city said.

The testing site will be the third asymptomatic testing site in San Antonio. Visitors should head to Lot 2 and enter through Gate C off of East Houston Street.

For those who do exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, the city of San Antonio also offers free testing. A complete schedule of testing options can be found by clicking here.

The other two Community Labs for asymptomatic individuals are at the Cuellar Community Center at 5626 San Fernando St. and at the Ramirez Community Center at 1011 Gillette Blvd. They test from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.