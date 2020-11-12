Dallas rapper Mo3 believed to have been killed in shooting on Dallas highway, reports say

DALLAS – Dallas-area rapper Mo3 is believed to be dead following a highway shooting on Wednesday.

Several area media outlets and personalities have said that the man who died in the attack is Melvin Noble A.k.a Mo3.

WFAA-TV in Dallas reported that an investigation followed the shooting on Interstate Highway 35 near Clarendon Drive.

“A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on a Dallas highway. A bystander was also struck but is expected to be OK,” WFAA reported Wednesday. “No arrests have been made.”

A report by KDFW-TV in Dallas said that Mo3 was approached on the highway by an assailant on foot while the two vehicles were stopped.

“Both men stopped their vehicles, the victim got out and started running but was shot several times on the highway,” KDFW reported.

The Dallas Police Department has not commented publicly on the death.

Fans have been reacting to the rapper’s apparent sudden passing since rumors of his death circulated online.

RIP MO3. I’m a fan of his music. Don’t know if they even make words for how 2020 turned out. His son lost his father today. Smh. pic.twitter.com/IKmkHuYLHr — CJ (@MrCoolinHimself) November 11, 2020

Rip Mo3. A truly talented, respectful and humble guy. I’m Blessed to have had the opportunity to share talents with him in the studio while he was alive ❤️ you’ll be missed 🕊 pic.twitter.com/u6V339cnz8 — BNYX® 🇭🇹 (@BNYX) November 11, 2020

What Mo3 said “ everybody ain’t yo friend everybody ain’t yo partna “ RIP MAN 🕊 — King Dee✨😈❄️ (@__harperboyy) November 11, 2020

Dallas Rapper MO3 Reportedly Shot & Killed In His Hometown.



RIP 🙏https://t.co/tIPGKsVUZs — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) November 11, 2020

RIP MO3. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 11, 2020

