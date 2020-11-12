Holiday travel tips to stay safe and healthy

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – For millions of Americans, COVID-19 has put a screeching halt on travel plans.

But with the holiday season approaching, some are thinking about venturing out again.

Here’s what you need to know before you book your holiday vacay.

The holiday season is usually primetime for travel. But this year, there’s more to consider than just your destination. If you do decide to travel, don’t be fearful of planes.

According to the CDC, all commercial jetliners are equipped with HEPA filters that can block 99.7% of airborne microbes. Cabin air is circulated vertically and refreshed every two to three minutes. And cabins are scrubbed down between flights. Be sure to wear a facemask and try to keep a social distance of six feet when possible.

If you’re traveling by car, make as few stops as you can and prepare food to take with you. Use disinfectant cloths to wipe down any surfaces you touch, such as a nozzle to fill your gas tank. And don’t forget to pack the essentials.

Most importantly, while you’re staying safe, don’t forget to relax and enjoy the holidays.

While a growing number of countries are opening up international travel, many still have bans.

Some states require you to self-quarantine for 14 days after you travel.

Be sure to look into the details before you go.