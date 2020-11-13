2 arrested following wrong-way traffic stop in Castle Hills, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Two people are now behind bars in Bexar County following a traffic stop in Castle Hills, according to police.

The Castle Hills Police Department posted Friday on social media about the incident. Officials said an officer conducted a traffic stop for a driver that was traveling on the wrong side of the roadway.

After conducting a vehicle search, police found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

One of the vehicle’s occupants also had an active warrant for their arrest, according to officials.

Both were arrested for several charges and were taken to the Bexar County Jail.

RELATED: Deputies, DEA agents make ‘disturbing discovery’ of meth lab in NE Bexar County neighborhood, sheriff says