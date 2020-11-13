Neighbor not surprised after ‘largest local meth lab’ discovered at home in northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – It’s being called the “largest local meth bust” by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Millions of dollars in methamphetamine and heroin uncovered in what some have described as a “quiet neighborhood” in northeast Bexar County.

“We were able to find methamphetamine in every step of the process,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar. “The amounts of drugs found in dollar amounts continue to climb as they do more work in calculating.”

Salazar says the findings come after officials conducted surveillance on 39-year-old Jose Hernandez traveling from Mexico, then stopped him on Highway 281 and Bitters near Jones Maltsberger Road.

There, they say they uncovered 10 kilograms of meth. Using information obtained at that traffic stop, a joint investigation led federal, state and county law enforcement to the home on Lake Grove where they tell us they uncovered millions of dollars in liquid, and crystallized meth, as well as heroin and a makeshift factory to make the illegal drugs.

“We found all of their burners, all of the refrigeration equipment, some pumps, some sifters that they were using, some screens to use to sift the product. We found vacuum-sealing equipment,” Salazar said.

Salazar adds that investigators also found some of the finished product already vacuum-sealed, and suitcases ready to transport the work. It’s believed the house was only used to make drugs.

While some neighbors we spoke to Friday say they didn’t even realize the house was occupied, others say they saw the writings on the wall.

“I knew they were selling drugs, but I didn’t know they had a meth lab,” said Nan Johnson, who has lived in the community for eight years. Johnson says she could spot the illegal activity across the street.

“You can tell by the way the cars come and go,” Johnson said.

In this case, investigators say Hernandez was the ring leader. He is now facing federal drug charges as the investigation continues.

