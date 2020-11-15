Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner reaches full capacity in meal requests, closes registration

SAN ANTONIO – The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, which is usually held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, will be delivering meals to those in need instead of hosting the event in person this year due to COVID-19.

And, as of Thursday, planners of the event said it had reached its full capacity for meal requests and has closed registration.

Anyone that is still in need of a Thanksgiving meal is urged to contact the San Antonio Food Bank or Meals on Wheels San Antonio for further assistance.

Planners of the annual dinner said its goal is to feed up to 10,000 seniors and homeless through its delivery system this year.

Last year, the event fed close to 3,000 seniors.

