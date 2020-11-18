Get out the telescope: All the planets in our solar system are visible in the sky this week

Those interested in stargazing should get out their telescope as there will be ample opportunity to see planets in our November sky.

According to CNN, seven of the planets in our solar system (not including earth) will be visible at various points in the day.

The planets Venus and Mercury can be seen in the mornings, and Mars, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn can be seen at night. Uranus will also be visible, CNN said.

The article said the visibility of the planets is a natural phenomenon and that it happens every once in a while. The planets happen to be on one side of the sun, but that they will all separate soon.

The website Earthsky.org has the details of the best times of day you can view the planets. To go to the website, click here.