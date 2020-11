Two Russian cosmonauts will conduct a six-hour spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Wednesday morning.

This will be the first spacewalk for cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov as they will prepare the space station for a new module, according to CNN.

The ISS Expedition 64 Russian Spacewalk #47 is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will last for six hours.

You can view a livestream of the spacewalk in the video player above.

