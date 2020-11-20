78ºF

Local News

H-E-B to give away holiday goodie bags at 4 San Antonio stores on Friday

H-E-B donates a tree to the city each year. Lighting ceremony will be virtual in 2020

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: holidays, H-E-B, Travis Park
photo

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate at home. That seems to be the theme for holidays and special events in 2020.

And it’s how H-E-B hopes people will commemorate this year’s tree lighting ceremony.

San Antonio’s official H-E-B Christmas Tree arrived in Travis Park on Tuesday and the tree lighting ceremony will be a virtual celebration. It will be livestreamed on H-E-B’s YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The tree lights will be turned on at 7:20 p.m. that night followed by musical entertainment by Mariachi Las Altenas.

To encourage people to celebrate at home, H-E-B will hand out 10,000 holiday goodie bags with cookies and hot cocoa at select stores from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. The following store locations will distribute the bags in the parking lots while supplies last:

  • Marbach and 410 H-E-B plus!
  • Zarzamora and Military H-E-B plus!
  • Olmos Park H-E-B
  • W. W. White H-E-B

The tree is an annual gift to the city from H-E-B.

This year’s tree is a concolor fir from Northern Michigan near Lake Michigan. It will be decorated with more than 10,000 red, white and blue lights and dozens of handmade decorations, according to a press release from H-E-B.

Read more on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: