H-E-B to give away holiday goodie bags at 4 San Antonio stores on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate at home. That seems to be the theme for holidays and special events in 2020.
And it’s how H-E-B hopes people will commemorate this year’s tree lighting ceremony.
San Antonio’s official H-E-B Christmas Tree arrived in Travis Park on Tuesday and the tree lighting ceremony will be a virtual celebration. It will be livestreamed on H-E-B’s YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 27.
The tree lights will be turned on at 7:20 p.m. that night followed by musical entertainment by Mariachi Las Altenas.
To encourage people to celebrate at home, H-E-B will hand out 10,000 holiday goodie bags with cookies and hot cocoa at select stores from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. The following store locations will distribute the bags in the parking lots while supplies last:
- Marbach and 410 H-E-B plus!
- Zarzamora and Military H-E-B plus!
- Olmos Park H-E-B
- W. W. White H-E-B
The tree is an annual gift to the city from H-E-B.
This year’s tree is a concolor fir from Northern Michigan near Lake Michigan. It will be decorated with more than 10,000 red, white and blue lights and dozens of handmade decorations, according to a press release from H-E-B.
