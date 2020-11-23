How risky is that? New chart ranks winter activities based on risk level for COVID-19, flu

AUSTIN, Texas – Do you plan to take a picture with Santa Claus? How about Christmas caroling with a group of people? Or shopping in person on Black Friday?

Depending what choices we make this winter may very well determine our risk of contracting the coronavirus.

To help Texas residents understand how risky their choices may be this winter, the Texas Medical Association has released a chart that shows the risk of getting the virus or the flu depending on the activity.

The chart shows examples of activities ranked on a risk scale of 1 to 10, or low to high, by doctors from the TMA COVID-19 Task Force and the TMA Committee on Infectious Diseases.

For example, viewing holiday lights with your family in your car is considered a 1, or low risk.

Having Thanksgiving dinner with family or household members is ranked as a 3, or low-moderate risk.

Traveling by plane to visit family or friends is considered a moderate risk or a 5.

Taking a picture with Santa Claus is ranked as a 7, shopping in person on Black Friday or Christmas caroling with a group is ranked as an 8, or moderate-high risk.

The riskiest of activities include ringing in the New Year at a bar or nightclub, which is ranked as a 10, or high risk.

Medical officials said that the activities assume that people are following safety protocols, which include social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands frequently.

In addition, the more people involving in the activity, the closer they are together, the more mingling that’s done indoors, the longer the time, the more singing and voice projection and the more alcohol consumed presents the greater the risk for contracting the virus.

You can view the risk chart below: