Pair avoid serious injury in rollover crash on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were not seriously hurt after rolling their vehicle on the access road of Interstate 10 late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near Sherwood Drive, not far from Vance Jackson Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the man for an unknown reason lost control and rolled the vehicle.

Police said a female passenger was checked out at the scene, but had no major injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.