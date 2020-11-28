Photo of Houston ICU doctor embracing elderly COVID-19 patient on Thanksgiving goes viral

HOUSTON, Texas – A viral photo of an ICU doctor in Houston embracing an elderly COVID-19 patient on Thanksgiving is tugging at heartstrings all across social media.

According to a recent report from USA Today, Thanksgiving Day marked the 252nd consecutive day of work for Dr. Joseph Varon, pictured in the viral image. He works at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston.

Dr. Varon is seen in the viral photo wearing full protective gear as he embraces an elderly COVID-19 patient. Several people took to Twitter, giving thanks to the doctor for his efforts so far in caring for coronavirus patients.

Thank you Dr. Varon. The world needs more people like you! May God bless you and keep you safe.#compassion — Helen (@HelenBlue9) November 27, 2020

Bless all the nurses, doctors, EMT’s etc. for their tireless devotion to the sick and dying. Please wear a mask and wash your hands. It may not work, but then again it may. — maritn2000 (@maritn20001) November 28, 2020

Just before the image was taken, Dr. Varon also made an appearance on CNN to discuss the city’s current coronavirus situation. You can watch that interview here.

As of Saturday, the city of Houston reported 924 coronavirus cases for Nov. 26-28, which brings the total case count to 96,533 so far. Eleven additional deaths were announced during the same time period as well, totaling 1,433, according to city officials.

We report 924* cases of #COVID19 for Nov. 26-28, bringing #Houston’s total to 96,533**. There are 11 newly-reported deaths during the same three days, bringing the city’s total to 1,433***. The three-day report is due to not reporting Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving. #hounews (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3qEinpRXFk — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) November 28, 2020

The three-day report is due to city officials not reporting Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving cases.

RELATED: Coronavirus continues to strain Texas hospitals