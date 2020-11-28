44ºF

Photo of Houston ICU doctor embracing elderly COVID-19 patient on Thanksgiving goes viral

The doctor works at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, USA Today reports

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Houston, Texas
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,220,000 cases, including over 21,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, Texas – A viral photo of an ICU doctor in Houston embracing an elderly COVID-19 patient on Thanksgiving is tugging at heartstrings all across social media.

According to a recent report from USA Today, Thanksgiving Day marked the 252nd consecutive day of work for Dr. Joseph Varon, pictured in the viral image. He works at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston.

Dr. Varon is seen in the viral photo wearing full protective gear as he embraces an elderly COVID-19 patient. Several people took to Twitter, giving thanks to the doctor for his efforts so far in caring for coronavirus patients.

Just before the image was taken, Dr. Varon also made an appearance on CNN to discuss the city’s current coronavirus situation. You can watch that interview here.

As of Saturday, the city of Houston reported 924 coronavirus cases for Nov. 26-28, which brings the total case count to 96,533 so far. Eleven additional deaths were announced during the same time period as well, totaling 1,433, according to city officials.

The three-day report is due to city officials not reporting Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving cases.

