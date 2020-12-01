2 service members found dead at JBSA identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – Two service members who were found dead in two separate incidents at Joint Base San Antonio last week have been identified.

JBSA officials said Army Spc. Brittany Harris, 35, was found dead on Wednesday morning at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. The following day, Air Force Airman 1st Class Peter Gonzalez, 21, died at JBSA-Lackland, officials said.

Details surrounding their deaths were not released, but JBSA officials said foul play is not suspected in the separate incidents.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of both Brittany and Peter,” Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller, the commander of the 502d Air Base Wing and JBSA, said in a news release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to their families and friends during this holiday season.”

Harris, assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence in November, was in training to become a combat medic. She had just joined the Army in August.

Gonzalez joined the Air Force in 2019 and was a biomedical equipment technician. He was assigned to the 59th Medical Wing, officials said.

Officials said both deaths are still under investigation.