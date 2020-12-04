Why experts say drinking coffee from paper cups can lead to serious health conditions

It’s something most of us start our day with -- a cup of coffee.

And whether you’re running out the door, or enjoying it at home, the cup you use is important to your health.

But according to a new study on studyfinds.org, researchers say drinking coffee or other hot beverages from paper cups is dangerous to our bodies.

Experts say in the 15 minutes it takes for coffee or tea to be consumed, the microplastic layer in a paper cup degrades.

Researchers further experimented with several paper cups using different high temperatures.

They found a disposable paper cup exposed to hot liquid for just 15 minutes, will release about 10.2 billion microplastics.

Experts also found the presence of heavy metals in the liners of plastic films.

Researchers warn consumers that ingesting these particles and metals regularly over time can cause serious health conditions.

Researchers say these microplastics are nearly invisible to the naked eye.

And for the first time ever earlier this year, experts in the U.S. found microplastics inside human organs.

They fear this contamination could lead to cancer or infertility.

But the problem doesn’t start there.

Experts say more than 260 billion paper cups were manufactured in 2019.

That’s because the demand is so high due to the rising number of takeout services around the world.

Paper cups are also extremely convenient and don’t require any cleaning.

And not only are they bad for us, they also damage the environment.

Researchers say disposable paper cups do not decompose in a landfill and cannot be recycled.

Instead of using paper cups to enjoy your drinks, experts suggest using insulated or traditional coffee mugs.