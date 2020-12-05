Ways to keep yourself warm while waiting for the bus during cold weather

As it gets colder outside, it may make waiting for the bus a little more difficult. But with a little planning, you can make yourself more comfortable.

Greyhound says there are a few things you can do to make the cold more bearable while waiting for your ride.

First, dress like an onion. Having one big, hot coat may not make your time outside more comfortable. Instead, put on layers of shirts and sweaters. That way, you can adjust if you start feeling warm. And be sure to wear warm socks and a hat. Greyhound says your body feels warmer if your feet and head are warm. And if you are the type of person who gets really cold, it may be worth investing in a hot water bottle to stick under your coat.

Greyhound also says to carry a thermos with something warm inside of it. It could be tea or coffee or even soup, but it just needs to warm you up inside.

If you find yourself starting to feel cold while waiting, Greyhound says to start pacing. Even if it’s just a few steps to the left and the right, continuously moving will help keep your body temperature elevated. Plus, it doubles as some morning exercise. Just be careful not to wonder too far.

Greyhound also says to load up on the Vitamin C. Although weather does not make you sick, the cold can worsen something that already might be brewing. So be sure to eat plenty of oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, broccoli, kale and tomatoes to get that Vitamin C. Or, if you need to, you can always take a vitamin pill in the morning.

And finally, it’s cold outside, so be courteous. That means don’t hold up the line as you are getting on to the bus. Make sure you put your ticket or card in an easily accessible pocket so everyone can get on board as soon as possible.

RELATED: Coronavirus pandemic could leave some people out in the freezing cold