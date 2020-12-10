Seven Air Force basic trainees graduating at JBSA-Lackland to join US Space Force

SAN ANTONIO – Seven U.S. Air Force basic trainees marched into history on Thursday during graduation ceremonies at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland as the first enlisted members of the U.S. Space Force.

“There’s lots of excitement ahead for these seven, and we couldn’t be more proud to have them on our team,” said Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, chief of operations for the Space Force, following the graduation ceremony.

The seven trainees will transfer to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to begin training for their new Space Force positions.

“The training will include operating satellites like the Global Positioning System, as well as operating satellites protecting our country, missile warning satellites and operating radar stations around the globe,” Raymond said.

“I’m nervous about whether I’m able to live up to everything that is expected of me, but I’m also excited to have the opportunity to do all of this,” Airman Basic Shane Brown said.

“It’s been a journey, and I’m extremely grateful just to have been able to be here,” Airman Giahana Brown said.

San Antonio is among six finalists cities being considered for the location of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. A decision is expected to be announced early next year.