Man’s body discovered Friday after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night, Helotes police say

HELOTES, Texas – A man’s body was discovered on the shoulder of Highway 16 in Helotes Friday morning and Helotes police believe he was a victim of a hit-and-run Thursday evening.

Helotes police said a passerby spotted the victim, 36, on a hill in front of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church early Friday.

The victim’s mother told police that she last heard from him at about 8 p.m. on Thursday when he texted her that he was ready to be picked up from work. She said he typically starts walking home, but when she drove by where she normally picks him up, he wasn’t there. She assumed he got a ride from a friend. When she texted him again a short while later, she never received a response.

Police said there was no evidence at the scene that would identify what kind of vehicle hit the man.