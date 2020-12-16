SAQ: How long will it take for the GPS to pick up my street name?

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio region has been one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, and that means new homes and streets are popping all the time. Sometimes they pop up even faster than GPS and things like Google Maps can keep up.

That’s been a source of frustration for Denise Orr, who lives near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

“I’ve recently moved to a new area where they’re still building some houses and when I put the name of my street in the GPS it says no location,” she wrote. “How long will it take for the GPS to pick up my street name?”

The answer depends on the company. According to Google, it comes down to the data they collect and receive. Their street view vehicles drive around collecting info. For other streets, they rely on mapping data from government sources or even developers of new housing.

Users can also request a street be added through Google Maps on its website or app. Here’s how:

Desktop

On your computer, open Google Maps. Click Menu. At the bottom, click Send feedback. Click Missing road. Click the map where the missing road should be. Add the name of the road and any additional information. Click Submit.

Through the App on Android or IOS

Tap your profile picture or initial Account Circle and then Help & Feedback and then Send Feedback. Select the affected road. From the list that appears at the bottom, tap the place or road you want to fix. Follow onscreen instructions to send your feedback.

Google will the review the request, but be patient, sometimes it does take a while for your street to be added.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.