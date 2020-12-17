PHOTOS: Santa’s littlest helpers at Baptist Health System’s NICU are ready for Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, Santa’s littlest helpers at Baptist Health System’s NICU are ready to celebrate in style!

Babies at BHS from St. Luke’s and North Central Baptist are celebrating their first Christmas in the NICU, and they are all dressed to the nines, just in time for this exciting new milestone.

The babies were dressed in knitted holiday hats and posed in Christmas stockings as they eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Dec. 25.

“From all of us at Baptist, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to these precious little ones and their families!” BHS said on its Facebook page.

