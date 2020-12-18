New Braunfels bar managers discuss plans to host ‘safe’ New Year’s Eve party

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – COVID-19 cases are surging in parts of our area, including Comal County, where health officials are reporting an all-time total of 5,576 cases. Despite the rising numbers, some local bars and restaurants are planning holiday parties but say those who come shouldn’t worry.

Sidecar manager Corey Liker says he and fellow manager, Spencer Pearson, have a plan to host a New Year’s Eve party at the New Braunfels bar and restaurant while keeping guests safe at the same time.

“We’re making sure that we’re always in compliance and doing the best that we can to keep everybody safe,” Liker said.

“People should feel confident in enjoying their New Year’s Eve with Sidecar and knowing that they’re coming to a safe, clean environment and have a really good time,” Pearson said.

One tactic that falls in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines is limiting the number of guests that enter the establishment and keeping them socially distanced.

Despite the safety efforts, there is still cause for concern as Comal County health officials release the latest positivity rate.

“Our antigen testing is 13.8% in our county and the Texas (rate) is at 9.28%,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health for Comal County.

Still, county officials say they’re not planning any major shutdowns. Instead, they are continuing to ask the public to do its part by following the safety guidelines.

Pearson and Liker say they plan to enforce those guidelines heading into 2021.