Over half of the toys collected for Alazan-Apache Courts toy drive were stolen, SA Housing Authority says

SAN ANTONIO – Over half of the toys collected for children living at the Alazan-Apache Courts were stolen just one day before the scheduled toy drive, according to the San Antonio Housing Authority.

The distribution event scheduled for Saturday afternoon will still go on as planned, according to SAHA. However, there will be limited toys available for the children.

“Volunteers will continue with the toy distribution with the limited toys to provide families with something for the holidays,” SAHA said in a statement.

The toys were stolen during a break-in on Dec. 18 in the community room, SAHA officials said. They were set to be distributed among more than 200 children at the toy drive.

The holiday assistance provided to the families at the Alazan-Apache Courts is part of a 20-year tradition, according to SAHA’s website.

“With a median household income of less than $9,000 at the property, holiday assistance makes a difference for the families who look forward to the event each year,” SAHA officials said in a statement.

To learn more about the incident, visit SAHA’s website here.

RELATED: BCSO holds ‘Magic of Christmas’ toy drive for children