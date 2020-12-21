San Antonio Fire Department EMS personnel roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency Medical Service workers with the San Antonio Fire Department started receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations Monday.

SAFD officials said the vaccine will be available to roughly 400 EMS workers before it’s made available to more than 1,300 San Antonio firefighters.

“Our personnel have been battling stress and fatigue as they continue the lifesaving work caring for the residents of San Antonio,” said SAFD Chief Charles Hood. “Even with all our precautions, one of the biggest stressors is the fear they may take COVID-19 home to their families.”

Hood, who referred to the occasion as a “wonderful and exciting day” said he hopes the “vaccine will provide comfort and a sense of security for our department; they have all played such a crucial role during this pandemic.”

Andrea Vega was one of the first responders to receive the vaccine and said the process went smoothly.

“Like most people, I have my reservations about it,” Vega said. “But it allows me to feel protected while I am out there serving the community, as well as coming home to my family.”

Vega also said she would feel more comfortable with her family getting the vaccine if it went well for her.

The vaccine is given in two doses, with the second dose administered approximately 21 days after the initial dose.

SAFD officials thanked UT Health, University Hospital, and Christus Hospital System for the first allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a press release.

Related: