Lavaca County deputy dies after motorcycle crash

Lavaca County Sheriff's Deputy Dakota Moreno died Dec. 22, 2020 after being involved in a motorcycle crash.

A Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in a San Antonio hospital Tuesday a day after he crashed on a motorcycle, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Deputy Dakota Moreno, 24, died at Brooke Army Medical Center where he had been airlifted for treatment.

The Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office announced the deputy’s death on its official Facebook page with the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Deputy Moreno has passed away from his injuries. Please continue to pray for Dakota’s family and colleagues as we mourn his passing.”