How to manage diabetes during the pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Keeping safe from COVID-19 is a challenge, but the stakes are even higher for people with diabetes, who are at greater risk of being hospitalized or even dying. That’s why it’s vital to keep up with treatment during the pandemic.

Like 34 million Americans, Hasa Kingo has diabetes. When the pandemic hit, he had a hard time managing it.

“That was really an uncertain and challenging thing for me because I was so used to the process of going to see my endocrinologist every few weeks and months to manage my diabetes and make sure everything was under control,” Kingo said.

Managing diabetes can be a struggle enough, but adding a serious virus to the mix can be more serious trouble.

“Research has shown that people who contract COVID and have elevated blood glucose levels have worse outcomes,” said Consumer Reports’ Rachel Rabkin Peachman. “Making even small improvements to blood sugar control can have a big impact.”

Here are some steps experts recommend:

Set up regular delivery of medication and supplies, so you don’t have to go to the pharmacy.

Keep all medical appointments.

Stay active and exercise while social distancing, meaning stay out of the gym.

If you are exposed to the coronavirus or test positive for COVID-19, it’s crucial to stay in touch with your doctor.