Man accused of Christmas Eve stabbing near homeless camp arrested, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police have arrested a 51-year-old man accused of stabbing another man in the chest near a homeless camp on Christmas Eve.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Highway 80 for a call to assist emergency medical services personnel around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they say they found a 41-year-old stabbing victim bleeding profusely from a chest wound.

The victim told police a man, identified as Richard Allen Davis, stabbed him near a homeless camp under the bridge on Highway 80.

Police said the victim was removing trespassing signs in the homeless camp and was approached by Davis with a fixed blade knife in hand. An argument ensued between the two men, and Davis stabbed the victim in the chest, officers said.

The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers found Davis shortly after the stabbing, and he denied having any part in the assault. However, a K9 officer found the knife in the area where Davis was last seen, police said.

Davis was then arrested and taken to the Hays County Jail, where he remains on a $100,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.