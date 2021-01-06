Texas lawmakers in Washington D.C. react on social media to chaos unfolding at the U.S. Capitol

SAN ANTONIO – Texas lawmakers are having to shelter in place at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as some Pro-Trump protestors invaded the Capitol building.

Several lawmakers turned to social media to condemn the actions and to update people on their status.

I am currently safe, but the Capitol has been breached and some colleagues are trapped there. President Trump has set loose violence on our Congress. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 6, 2021

This isn’t a peaceful protest. This is an attack on our democracy and domestic terrorism to try to stop certifying elections. This should be treated as a coup led by a president that will not be peacefully removed from power. — Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 6, 2021

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.



Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted.



God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021