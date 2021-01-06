Texas lawmakers in Washington D.C. react on social media to chaos unfolding at the U.S. Capitol

SAN ANTONIO – Texas lawmakers are having to shelter in place at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as some Pro-Trump protestors invaded the Capitol building.
Several lawmakers turned to social media to condemn the actions and to update people on their status.
I am currently safe, but the Capitol has been breached and some colleagues are trapped there. President Trump has set loose violence on our Congress.— Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 6, 2021
This isn’t a peaceful protest. This is an attack on our democracy and domestic terrorism to try to stop certifying elections. This should be treated as a coup led by a president that will not be peacefully removed from power.— Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 6, 2021
God help us. https://t.co/pEy5JR4du7— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021
Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021
Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted.
God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe.
Stop this bullshit right now.— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 6, 2021