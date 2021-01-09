Bexar County District Attorney’s Office establishes additional information dashboards on its website

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced Friday that his office has added two new dashboards to its website.

The DA’s office website now includes information on cases in the Central Trial Division that involve serious felonies and magistrate cases.

“What I’ve done is created these dashboards in an effort to be more transparent to the public,” Gonzales said. “This is, for lack of a better way to put it, our progress report.”

Gonzales is midway through his first term as District Attorney. He said that, in addition to the public, law enforcement will also be gleaning information from the dashboards.

Late last year, Gonzales created the first dashboards dealing with family violence cases and the cite-and-release program involving low-level drug offenses.