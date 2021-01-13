‘It’s hurting us and it’s hurting a lot of families out there’: Father, son die days apart after COVID-19 battle

Louis and Luis Almanza died just two days apart at the same hospital, both from COVID-19.

SAN ANTONIO – Days into the new year, the Almanza family is dealing with two unexpected goodbyes.

“People don’t realize that it’s still out there. It’s still a deadly disease. It’s hurting us and it’s hurting a lot of families out there,” Daniel Almanza said.

Last month, Luis Almanza, 58, tested positive for COVID-19. Days later he began to have trouble breathing and was admitted to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital.

However, his father Louis, 84, also began to feel sick. He was rushed to the emergency room and the family learned he also tested positive for COVID-19.

The father and son were both admitted at the same hospital, and on Jan. 4 Louis died from complications brought on by the virus.

Although they were not able to say goodbye to their grandfather, Luis was able to be there in his father’s final moments.

However, soon after, his health took a turn.

“After that it only took two days, two days and he passed,” Ronnie Almanza said.

It’s not clear how either men contracted the virus, but the family never thought they would be planning back-to back funerals.

“It can happen to anyone at anytime,” Ronnie said.

Luis worked for the city of San Antonio for 20 years before retiring. He went on to work for the Edgewood Independent School District.

Louis served in the U.S. Air-Force for four years, and his family said it was his mission to help others.

“It kind of gave me that boost of courage to go and do it myself,” Louie Almanza said.

Despite losing their battle with COVID-19, the family believe both men did their part to better the community and country.

They ask others do the same and take COVID-19 seriously.

READ MORE: