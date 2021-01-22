First full moon of 2021 will arrive next week

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: A so-called wolf moon rises over Glastonbury Tor on January 11, 2017 in Somerset, England. In some parts of the world, the January full moon is nicknamed the wolf moon, which dates back to the days when native American tribes gave names to each month's full moon to help keep track of the seasons. The full moon was visible ahead of a forecast for wind and snow hitting parts of the UK tomorrow. . (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

This year’s first full moon is arriving next week, and astronomers are calling it the “Wolf Moon.”

According to NASA, you’ll be able to see the Wolf Moon at its fullest on Jan. 28, around 1:16 p.m., appearing opposite of the Sun. The moon will rise to the sky for nightfall and early risers can also see it in the early morning hours on Jan. 29.

The Wolf Moon received its name from the Algonquin tribes, who said when the moon would set in the skies at this time of year, they could hear hungry packs of wolves howling, according to NASA.

The moon is also called the “Ice Moon,” as it’s known as the first full moon of winter.

Every month’s full moon has a name. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the “Snow Moon” is coming next month.

February’s full “Snow Moon” will reach its peak in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 27, according to the Almanac. However, for the best view of this moon, it’s recommended to look for it Friday night, Feb. 26.

This moon gets its name from the “typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February,” the Almanac said.

To learn more about the Snow Moon, click here. For more on other Moon happenings, visit NASA’s website here.

RELATED: Rare ‘Christmas Star’ will light up the sky on winter solstice