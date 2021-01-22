Judson ISD to test students, staff for COVID-19 weekly to help detect asymptomatic cases

SAN ANTONIO – School officials at the Judson Independent School District are doing everything they can to keep their students and staff safe as they work to combat the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the school district began testing students and staff for the virus.

The school district is in partnership with Community Labs, who are conducting the weekly testing at 30 Judson ISD campuses.

Results for the tests can be expected in 24 hours for students and staff, according to district officials. Judson ISD said they’re focusing on asymptomatic transmission between students and staff to make sure there’s not a surge in cases.

Community Labs is using the PCR tests, which are recommended by the FDA. The tests are 95% effective in detecting those who may be asymptomatic.

