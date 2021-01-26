Guadalupe County man pleads guilty to providing material support to ISIS

A 22-year-old Guadalupe County man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Jaylyn Christopher Molina (aka Abdur Rahim) admitted in federal court in San Antonio that he conspired with Kristopher Sean Matthews, of South Carolina, and others to provide services to ISIS by administering an encrypted, members-only chat group for persons who supported ISIS ideology; by collecting, generating and disseminating pro-ISIS propaganda; by attempting to recruit individuals to join ISIS; and by disseminating bomb-making instructions.

Molina also pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. Federal authorities in September seized Molina’s cellphone which contained 18 images depicting child pornography at his home in Cost.

Molina faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years in federal prison on the child pornography charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 22.

Matthews pleaded guilty in November to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to ISIS. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and is scheduled for sentencing on March 4.