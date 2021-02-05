13 people charged for cocaine trafficking in San Antonio, according to DOJ

SAN ANTONIO – Thirteen people were charged with trafficking cocaine in the San Antonio area, according to the Western District of Texas Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury charged the defendants with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a news release from the department.

Authorities said during the investigation they seized 25 kilograms of cocaine, 35 firearms, two silencers, a grenade, body armor and $256,000 in cash.

“Drug dealing and violence go hand in hand. That fact is evident from the number of firearms recovered in this investigation - not to mention the silencers, grenade and body armor. Thanks to the excellent work of the DEA and our other law enforcement partners, our community is safer today,” said U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer.

According to the indictment, the defendants allegedly conspired since January 2020 to distribute cocaine.

Authorities said most of the victims were arrested on Tuesday, with others being arrested in the following days. The Department of Justice said they all face multiple years in prison if convicted.

The following defendants are charged with with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine: