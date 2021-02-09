‘Hamilton,’ other Broadway hits to make comeback at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre this year

Hamilton is scheduled to make its return run at the Majestic Theatre January 5-16, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway went dark in March of last year, along with theaters across the country, including the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

But touring Broadway shows are scheduled to make a comeback in San Antonio this year, including the return of the very popular “Hamilton.”

The season will relaunch in the fall with “My Fair Lady” scheduled to start on Sept. 21.

Season tickets are on sale now through BroadwayInSanAntonio.com or by calling Broadway in San Antonio at 800-215-SHOW (7469), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

“We could not be happier to share this news and are thrilled that it was possible to reschedule nine of the previously postponed or canceled titles and add the special return engagement of HAMILTON. This relaunch brings more than 11 weeks of the best of Broadway to the Majestic and Houston Street,” said Emily Smith, the general manager of the Majestic Theatre, in a press release. “We’re optimistic and grateful for the support of our patrons, partners, and team throughout this extended intermission.”

Here’s the full 2021-2022 season Broadway schedule at the Majestic:

“My Fair Lady” - September 21-26, 2021

Disney’s “The Lion King” - October 21-November 7, 2021

Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” - December 7-12, 2021

“Hamilton’ - January 5-16, 2022

“Tootsie” - March 1-6, 2022

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” - April 19-24, 2022

“Jesus Christ Superstar” - July 5-10, 2022

“Mean Girls” - August 9-14, 2022

“Rent” (Season Option) - March 18-20, 2022

“Beautiful ─ The Carole King Musical” (Season Option) - June 10-12, 2022

Broadway in San Antonio was unable to reschedule “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Riverdance.”

“To Kill a Mockingbird” will make its San Antonio premiere in a future season, officials said.