‘I’m not a cat,’ lawyer tells judge during Zoom call cat-filter faux ‘paw’

ALPINE, TEXAS – Admit it, we’ve all have had our fair share of remote working or learning mishaps during the coronavirus pandemic.

The embarrassing blunders that haunt many of our dreams and working hours happened on Tuesday in the 394th District Court in Culberson County.

Arvel R. “Rod” Ponton III, one of the attorneys working a case — and definitely not a cat— had a cat filter on his Zoom profile before joining the meeting. That filter remained on as he addressed a judge in court.

Video of the court proceedings, released by Judge Roy Ferguson on social media and on YouTube, shows how the call happened.

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

“Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings,” Ferguson says in the video.

As Ferguson attempts to help a confused and flustered Ponton-turned-cat, Ponton even said he was prepared to continue with the feline filter.

Ad

“Can you hear me judge?” Ponton says. “I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here, she’s trying to, but I’m prepared to go forward with it. I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

The video clip ends with others on the call coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.

The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around! — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

Watch the video in full in the player below:

Related: Sheriff making changes at the Bexar County jail to address court case backlog