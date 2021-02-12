Homeowner shoots man trying break into house with pickax, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner on the city’s South Side shot a man who was attempting to break into his home early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the home in the 100 block of Arlington Court, not far from South Presa Street after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the homeowner, a man in his 30s, fired three shots at the intruder while he tried to force his way inside through a window using a pickax.

Police said the intruder, a man in his 20s, was hit at least once and ran to a nearby fire station for help.

SAPD did not say if the shooter will be facing any charges. The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.