San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo modifying some events ahead of inclement weather this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is making changes as temperatures in our area drop, with inclement weather expected throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Ticket holders arrived at the rodeo on opening night on Friday, only to be greeted by gripping low temperatures.

Rodeo staff who anticipated the subfreezing temperatures made some modifications to keep rodeo goers warm and happy.

Lauren Sides, public relations and communications manager for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, said event organizers have had to postpone some of their livestock shows and shift other events.

“We have a horse skeleton that was actually supposed to be this coming Saturday, and we shifted it to the following Saturday. So we look forward to having those horse show competitors come out for that event then,” Sides said.

Sides says all livestock barns have heaters and have been well equipped and cared for to make sure the animals are in tip-top shape to compete.

Ticket holders are advised to arrive early. Reimbursements will be made if rescheduled events cannot be attended.

For more updates and information, visit the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo website by clicking here.