Hays County sheriff urges people to stay off the roads saying there’s ‘no guarantee’ they could rescue you

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler says the sheriff’s office is receiving reports of motorists who are stranded and cannot be reached by fire, deputies or emergency medical service personnel.

Cutler says he is pleading for Hays County residents not to drive during the winter storm on hazardous roadways.

In some cases, Cutler said, it may be impossible to reach a victim due to the ice on the roadway.

If you are driving in Hays County and become stranded, dispatchers will you the following questions:

What is your vehicle description?

How many occupants are with you?

How much gas does your vehicle have?

Do you have access to a cell phone charger?

However, there is no guarantee that emergency personnel can reach you or your vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says that if you choose to abandon your vehicle try to get it off the roadway as best as possible and remove all personal belongings.

Stranded drivers are asked to call dispatch back to let them know that you are leaving your vehicle.

