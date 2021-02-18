Man, 69, found dead in 35-degree home; death may be weather-related, Sheriff Salazar says

SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday at his home that was 35 degrees inside and had no working electricity, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The sheriff announced the man’s death in a Facebook live video Thursday afternoon. This is the second possible weather-related death this week.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10800 block of Greenlake Drive for a welfare check of the man.

Salazar said the man hadn’t been heard from since last week. When deputies arrived, they found the home deceased in frigid conditions.

Although a cause of death is unknown at this time, the sheriff said he believes it could be weather-related.

“It’s possibly contributed to the weather. But the medical examiner will make the final determination,” Salazar said in the live video.

Following the incident, Salazar urges residents to check in on elderly family members as temperatures remain below freezing and snow continues to fall.

