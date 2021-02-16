Man dies from possible cold exposure in North Bexar County, Sheriff Salazar says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 78-year-old man was found dead outside his North Bexar County home, possibly due to exposure from the cold.

BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar told KSAT that a woman called 911 and said she found her husband unresponsive after 8 a.m. Monday at the home in the 25700 Block Preserve Crest.

The woman said the man, who had existing medical conditions, was supposed to have left for a medical appointment.

It is unclear if the man experienced a medical episode, however, it’s possible the cold weather may have contributed to his death, Salazar told KSAT.

She said the man may have been outside for about two hours before she found him unresponsive.

No foul play is evident in his death.

San Antonio has stayed below freezing temperatures during the winter storm that has brought freezing rain, snow and ice since the weekend. The bitter cold will continue in San Antonio and a chance of freezing rain will return on Tuesday night.

Plunging temperatures in Texas are blamed for the deaths of two people in Houston, who were found along roadways.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

