Twitter ridicules Ted Cruz for Cancun trip during Texas winter storm

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is cutting his long-awaited vacation plans short after taking heat for heading to Mexico while many of his fellow Texans are still without water or power amid this winter storm.

Sources with the Associated Press and Fox News on Thursday have confirmed KSAT reporting about the senator’s trip to Mexico.

Cruz is expected to return to Texas on Thursday, one day after travelers photographed him at the airport.

Several people on social media, including fellow Texans, roasted Cruz for his trip to the Mexican hotspot while the Lone Star State fights this freeze.

Here’s what they had to say:

Please don’t spread misinformation! Ted Cruz flew to Cancún. pic.twitter.com/3j72qXGG0K — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 18, 2021

In crises like these, members of Congress play a critical role connecting their constituents to emergency services and assistance. @tedcruz should be on the phone with federal agencies, not on a trip to Mexico. https://t.co/bjbehcaAwi — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 18, 2021

Some have pointed out the hypocrisy of the senator’s travels amid a crisis.

Lest we forget.



Ted Cruz in December. pic.twitter.com/J777X6GCMm — Ken Herman (@kherman) February 18, 2021

“Sen. Ted Cruz savaged New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie this week after he criticized Cruz's request for federal aid in response to Hurricane Harvey, telling the Republican governor to "go back to the beach." https://t.co/uy9hMsuRwt — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 18, 2021

This was inevitable pic.twitter.com/mRVoawvUQz — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) February 18, 2021

Conservative commentators have defended Cruz, saying he cant singlehandedly save Texas from the outages.

Ad

What could @tedcruz do if he were here in Texas? I’m hard-pressed to say. If he’s in Cancun, that means he’s not using up valuable resources of energy, food and water that can now be used by someone else. This is probably the best thing he could do for the state right now — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 18, 2021

Not sure I see the problem with Ted Cruz going to Cancun. What the hell do you want him to do? Grab a toolkit and go fix the power grid himself? Silly outrage. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 18, 2021

Several responses to those defenses mentioned Cruz’s former opponent, Beto O’Rourke, who led a phone bank to reach out to senior citizens needing help weathering the storm.

“What could Ted Cruz have done?”

Um... look to Beto, Dinesh.

I’m surprised he didn’t try to blame windmills.#CancunCruz pic.twitter.com/QDelgxZDob — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) February 18, 2021

After word spread of Cruz’s vacation, sources say the senator will now come back to the state Thursday.

Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston.



Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list



That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021

Cruz broke his silence on the matter Thursday shortly after noon, acknowledging that this past week was an “infuriating” one for Texans.

“Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texas, our family lost heat and power too.”

Cruz went on to explain that his daughters wanted to take a trip to Cancun with their friends.

“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe.”

Ad

The trip did not sit well with the Texas Democratic Party. Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said he wasn’t surprised, but disturbed by Cruz’s trip.

“Ted Cruz had already proven to be an enemy to our democracy by inciting an insurrection. Now, he is proving to be an enemy to our state by abandoning us in our greatest time of need,” Hinojosa said. “For the 21st time, the Texas Democratic Party calls on Ted Cruz to resign or be expelled from office.”