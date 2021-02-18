29ºF

Ad

Local News

Twitter ridicules Ted Cruz for Cancun trip during Texas winter storm

Cruz takes heat while Texas freezes

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Ted Cruz, Politics, Texas, Winter Weather
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is cutting his long-awaited vacation plans short after taking heat for heading to Mexico while many of his fellow Texans are still without water or power amid this winter storm.

Sources with the Associated Press and Fox News on Thursday have confirmed KSAT reporting about the senator’s trip to Mexico.

Cruz is expected to return to Texas on Thursday, one day after travelers photographed him at the airport.

Several people on social media, including fellow Texans, roasted Cruz for his trip to the Mexican hotspot while the Lone Star State fights this freeze.

Here’s what they had to say:

Some have pointed out the hypocrisy of the senator’s travels amid a crisis.

Conservative commentators have defended Cruz, saying he cant singlehandedly save Texas from the outages.

Ad

Several responses to those defenses mentioned Cruz’s former opponent, Beto O’Rourke, who led a phone bank to reach out to senior citizens needing help weathering the storm.

After word spread of Cruz’s vacation, sources say the senator will now come back to the state Thursday.

Cruz broke his silence on the matter Thursday shortly after noon, acknowledging that this past week was an “infuriating” one for Texans.

“Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texas, our family lost heat and power too.”

Cruz went on to explain that his daughters wanted to take a trip to Cancun with their friends.

“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe.”

Ad

The trip did not sit well with the Texas Democratic Party. Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said he wasn’t surprised, but disturbed by Cruz’s trip.

“Ted Cruz had already proven to be an enemy to our democracy by inciting an insurrection. Now, he is proving to be an enemy to our state by abandoning us in our greatest time of need,” Hinojosa said. “For the 21st time, the Texas Democratic Party calls on Ted Cruz to resign or be expelled from office.”

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: