Vulnerable SAHA residents in need of donations in aftermath of winter storms

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Housing Authority is asking the community for donations to help some of the city’s most vulnerable residents in the aftermath of historic winter weather, which left many with no access to necessities.

SAHA is asking community members to donate water, non-perishable food items and adult diapers for elderly and disabled residents who were severely affected by the winter storms.

Many of these residents live with a limited income, and the few food items they had were ruined during the statewide rotation outages that were put in place to preserve Texas’ power grid, SAHA officials said. They also said many of these residents have limited mobility or transportation to go to grocery stores.

SAHA is accepting donations at its main office, located at 820 S. Flores Street, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The housing authority has partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank to coordinate a food box drop-off at several properties.