Bexar County DA’s office, courtrooms, sustain weather-related water damage

SAN ANTONIO – The reopening of the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center on Monday, following last week’s sub-freezing temperatures, meant that officials could finally assess the damage caused by a burst water pipe in the district attorney’s fifth-floor offices.

No documents sustained any damage, however, the carpeting was soaked.

Water also seeped through walls down to three courtrooms on the fourth floor, 187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd said.

”We had some major damage in our court coordinator’s office,” Boyd said.

Boyd said there was major carpet damage in the area.

The damage, according to Ron Rangel, local administrative judge, raises serious health concerns.

”We’re trying to keep the courthouse safe from folks coming in and getting sick as a result of the pandemic,” Rangel said. “We don’t want them coming into the courthouse and getting sick as a result of mold damage either.”

Rangel said he’s hoping the county will replace the carpeting “quickly.“

”It smells like sewer,” Rangel said. “It’s a pretty heavy and distinct odor.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, judges have been conducting court proceedings either from their chambers or from home.

Rangel said that will likely continue in spite of any water damage.

“It shouldn’t affect the workflow whatsoever, today or this week,” Rangel said.

