20-story luxury hotel with ‘jaw-dropping views’ of San Antonio opens near the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-story hotel at a luxury mixed-use development on the River Walk is now open.

The swanky Thompson San Antonio opened on Thursday along with four restaurants and bars, a pool deck, a 5,000 square-foot full-service spa, a fitness center, and 10,000 square feet of meeting space, a spokesperson said.

The “lifestyle hotel” features 162 guestrooms, including 33 suites and a penthouse suite, starting at $349 a night.

“We are thrilled to offer our guests a timelessly original experience in San Antonio that marries the energy of the Thompson Hotels brand with the allure of this charismatic Texas destination,” general manager Ted Knighton said in a news release. “A modern-day interpretation of the River City, Thompson San Antonio offers sophisticated experiences inspired by the rich history and culture of the area.

“We are delighted to introduce guests and the local community to a sophisticated new style of hotel in San Antonio, with elevated culinary offerings, exceptional service, a sought-after social scene and jaw-dropping views of the city skyline.”

One of the eateries is Landrace, which is led by prominent San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh, the owner and chef of Cured at the Pearl.

Landrace and another hotel restaurant, The Moon’s Daughters, overlook the River Walk.

The Arts Residences, which has more than 50 condominium units, is situated in the complex as well.

Thompson San Antonio joins the downtown area’s platter of luxury stays like Hotel Emma, the Grand Hyatt and the St. Anthony.

