Tower of the Americas is hiring: Job fair set for March 9 at 2 p.m.

Tower of the Americas

Have you ever thought about working at Tower of the Americas?

A job fair is set for next Tuesday, March 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., if you’re interested.

Open positions include servers, cooks, baristas, bussers, hostesses, cocktail servers, bartenders, parking attendants and dishwashers, along with jobs in admission, retail and facilities maintenance.

Some positions require a valid driver’s license and a pre-employment background check.

The Tower of Americas team members enjoy a fun environment, medical and dental benefits and a great opportunity for career growth, according to a brief statement provided by a public relations spokesperson.

Anyone thinking about attending the job fair is advised to dress to impress.