Join KSAT March 16 for ‘Parenting in a Pandemic’ livestream diving into mental health, tech addiction

SAN ANTONIO – The challenges of parenting have become even more difficult over the past year. From remote learning and working from home to keeping kids safe and entertained, parents have gone through lots of changes. But KSAT is here to prove you’re not alone. In fact, we’re right here with you.

On March 16, anchor Myra Arthur will host KSAT’s second ‘Parenting in a Pandemic’ livestream special, which you can watch in the player above, our mobile news app or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart TV devices.

Arthur will be joined by a panel of professionals, who are also parents, to tackle some important issues like mental health and addiction to technology.

What kind of effect will living through a pandemic have on a child or teenager’s growth or mental well-being? What can parents do to help? Join the conversation and share your biggest questions and concerns in the section below. Your comment could be presented to our panelists live on-air.

The first ‘Parenting in a Pandemic’ livestream focused on adapting to change surrounding school and helping parents identify signs of sickness or struggles. You can watch that full livestream here.

Find the latest coronavirus news in our COVID-19 section.

📣CALLING ALL PARENTS 👶What have you learned while parenting during a pandemic? 👦Do you have any tips or tricks?... Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Saturday, November 14, 2020

