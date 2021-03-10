Man in custody after leading Castle Hills officers on chase

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A 24-year-old man is in police custody after leading Castle Hills officers on a short chase early Wednesday morning, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. near Jackson Keller Road and Lavays Drive, not far from West Avenue and Loop 410.

According to police, officers attempted to pull the man over but he instead sped off. The suspect led police to the nearby Elan Gardens Apartments where he then tried to ditch a black backpack that contained drugs inside, police said.

CHPD said the man turned on to Lavays Drive and into the Hamilton Place Apartments before crashing through a chained gate. He was eventually stopped by a parked car.

The man tried to run from the vehicle, but was caught and stunned by officers and taken into custody, police said.

Authorities say the man was checked out by emergency crews and now faces several charges. The man’s name was not released.